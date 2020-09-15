Universal Studios Orlando to Open Two Halloween Horror Nights Mazes This Weekend

✖

Despite cancelling the event outright due to the coronavirus earlier this summer, Universal Studios Orlando has announced that two of their houses from Halloween Horror Nights will be open this weekend! Officially revealed on the theme park's website, Universal will allow park guests to make their way through "Revenge of the Tooth Fairy" and "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" while they're in the park. Guests will be able to reserve a spot in the virtual queue for the houses while at Universal Studios rather than waiting in the ever-extending lines typical of Halloween Horror Nights. The official descriptions and art for these two Halloween Horror Nights houses can be found below.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

“We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy

The innocent traditions of the tooth fairy hide a darker ritual. All children must give up their baby teeth to the goblinesque tooth fairies or pay a gruesome price. Step into an old manor that has been overrun by yellow-clawed fiends who extract teeth by force. It’s an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

It seems likely that these two houses could be open the rest of the fall as the Annual Passholder page for Universal Studios Orlando lists this weekend opening of the houses as a "Halloween Seasonal Experience Testing." In addition to the opening of the houses, guests are encouraged to dress in costumes throughout the resort (in compliance with Universal's rules of course), and to take their kids trick-or-treating at Universal Studios Islands of Adventure.

In addition to the two houses, Universal Studios Orlando also has their Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store open, a retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event. Though the main event remains cancelled for this year, fans can still find retro-themed merchandise inspired by Halloween Horror Nights history as well as items previously intended for this year's event. The immersive store celebrates legendary themes and characters from Halloween Horror Nights’ past and features a collection of “throwback” merchandise and more – from t-shirts and socks to posters, face coverings and more – that pays homage to some of the iconic characters and experiences that have haunted guests.