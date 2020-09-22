Universal Studios Orlando Keeping New Haunted Houses Open Through Halloween

✖

One of the highly anticipated events that had to be scrapped in the interests of public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic was Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, but based on the success of Universal Studios Orlando's recent reduced Halloween offerings, the amusement park announced that their all-new mazes will remain open throughout the Halloween season. In addition to the two mazes, the park hopes to excite Halloween fans with a number of other seasonal offerings, which includes dressing up in family-friendly costumes, trick-or-treating, and a scavenger hunt that will invite guests to investigate all corners of the park. These festivities kick off on September 26th.

Per press release, "Universal Orlando Resort has launched a series of exciting experiences so that guests can celebrate the Halloween season at the award-winning theme park destination beginning September 26th. Headlining Universal’s fall lineup is the official debut of two extreme haunted houses that will bring guests’ most sinister fears to light. Plus, guests may don Halloween costumes while visiting the theme parks, take part in trick-or-treating, embark on a fun scavenger hunt, and more."

BRAVE TWO HAUNTED HOUSES IN UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA

Developed by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando, guests can scream their way through two all-new haunted houses where terrifying creatures await to haunt their every move. In “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” one of Universal Pictures’ most notorious monsters will step out of the shadows as she stops at nothing to revive Frankenstein’s Monster at any cost. In “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy,” guests will be immersed in an original story that uncovers a dark ritual behind the innocent childhood tradition.

Access to the two haunted houses is included with theme park admission. There may be times when the Virtual Line experience is available for the haunted houses. Guests can use the Official Universal Orlando Resort App to select a Virtual Line time to visit. Haunted houses may be too intense for young children and are not recommended for guests under 13.

DRESS UP IN COSTUMES WHILE VISITING THE THEME PARKS

Guests can share their Halloween spirit and don family-friendly costumes while visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Click here for complete costume guidelines.

TRICK-OR-TREAT IN ISLANDS OF ADVENTURE

While venturing through Islands of Adventure, guests 12 and under can trick-or-treat to collect Halloween candy at retail locations marked by pumpkin signage.

SCARECROW STALK IN UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA

Visitors can participate in the Universal Orlando Scarecrow Stalk, a new scavenger hunt that sends guests to find unique scarecrows and collect stamps at 13 retail locations throughout the park. A Halloween treat awaits those who successfully complete the stalk.

You can head to www.UniversalOrlando.com for full details on the events and to purchase tickets.

