Universal Studios Celebrating Halloween Horror Nights' 30th Anniversary With New Collectibles

Universal Studios announced earlier this month that their annual Halloween Horror Nights celebrations in both Hollywood and Orlando would be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fans immensely disappointed even if they weren't surprised, though with this year being the event's 30th anniversary, this news felt all the more unfortunate. Despite this news, the parks still aim to honor the legacy of the Halloween event by releasing merchandise for fans that recreate some of their former designs to tug at guests' nostalgic heartstrings. In addition to these items being made available in person, select offers are also available through the parks' official shop.

Per press release, “Universal Orlando has opened the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, a retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event. Although this year’s event is cancelled, the Tribute store gives guests the opportunity to take home specialty, retro-themed merchandise inspired by Halloween Horror Nights history.”

It adds, “Located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida and now open daily during regular theme park hours, the immersive store celebrates legendary themes and characters from Halloween Horror Nights’ past and features a collection of “throwback” merchandise and more – from t-shirts and socks to posters, face coverings and more – that pays homage to some of the iconic characters and experiences that have haunted guests.”

While purchasing these items won't make up for guests not being able to attend the event, the experience's reliance on coming into close contact with other guests and actors, in addition to being held in warm and humid environments, would inadvertently create optimal conditions for potentially spread the coronavirus.

"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year," the event shared in a statement. "Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe. We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."

Universal Studios Orlando may have begun reopening to the public with heightened health and safety protocols, but the number of coronavirus cases in California has prevented the Hollywood location from moving forward with that process.

