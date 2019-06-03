Us: New Deleted Scene Revealed

Jordan Peele’s horror hit Us terrified audiences during its theatrical run with the chilling and disturbing tale of a family vacation gone horribly awry when the family’s “tethered” doppelgängers arrive to kill their counterparts. Now, with the film releasing on digital June 4 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 18, fans will get to see even more of Us with bonus features and deleted scenes, one of which you can check out now.

As shared by Entertainment Weekly, Us has six deleted scenes, including the one above. In the scene, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) and Kitty Tyler (Elizabeth Moss) talk while enjoying some time on the beach with the discussion turning to Adelaide’s youth. Considering that Adelaide’s youth ends up being a significant element of the film’s plot, it makes for an interesting scene, even if it didn’t ultimately make it into the film.

“This movie’s about maybe the monster is you,” Peele said on The Empire Film Podcast (via AV Club). “It’s about us kind of looking at ourselves as individuals and as a group. The protagonist in a movie is the surrogate for the audience. So it felt like, at the end of the day, I wasn’t doing my core theme any justice if I wasn’t revealing that we have been the bad guy in this movie. We’ve been following the villain.”

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little.” Peele revealed in another interview. “I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie. As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop. Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Madison Curry and will be released on Digital Tuesday, June 4.