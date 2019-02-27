‘Us’ International Trailer Is Pure Terror

The debut trailer for Jordan Peele‘s Us displayed not only the filmmaker’s abilities to invoke fear in a viewer, but also included plenty of style, thanks to his use of Luniz’s “I Got 5 on It.” With the song not having the same global recognition as it has in the United States, the international trailer for the film leans more heavily into the straightforward terror of the movie, which you can witness above. Us lands in theaters on March 22nd.

In the new film, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Peele gained a passionate following thanks to his sketch comedy series Key and Peele, leaving fans excited to see how his comedic background would create a compelling horror film with Get Out. His directorial debut went on to become one of the biggest cultural sensations of 2017, yet some discussions centered around whether or not the film should be labeled as “horror.”

With Us, Peele aims to put all those debates aside.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little. I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie,” Peele revealed to Rolling Stone about his films earning labels from audiences. “As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

The outlet then goes on to describe the film as follows: “Us, his new movie, is that contribution, unambiguously so. Get Out is existentially terrifying; Us is spill-your-soda scary. It’s the tale of a family facing off with unsettling doppelgängers of themselves, which Peele calls the Tethered — he means them to be a ‘monster mythology,’ in keeping with Universal’s Frankenstein/Dracula/Wolfman tradition. He’s taking some mischievous pleasure at the prospect of freaking out some of Get Out‘s more genteel fans.”

