Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie ‘Us’ Poster Released

The first details for Jordan Peele‘s first film since the Academy Award-winning Get Out debuted earlier this week, with fans now getting a look at the official poster for Us. The filmmaker also confirmed that the first trailer for Us will debut this Christmas. Check out the poster below before the film lands in theaters on March 15, 2019.

In the film, “A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the poster, the film also earned itself a Twitter hashtag, #WatchYourself, which displays a small pair of scissors in any tweet which uses the tag.

The talent involved with Us is enough to get audiences excited for the horror film, though, when we add the acclaim Get Out received into the mix, the film is one of the most anticipated films of 2019, thanks to Peele’s proven skills as a filmmaker in the horror genre.

The filmmaker’s first major success was the Comedy Central series Key and Peele, which co-starred Keegan-Michael Key, establishing the two as major forces in the world of comedy. The two then starred in the action film Keanu, with Peele’s comedic skills intriguing audiences in regards to his abilities in the horror genre. Any apprehension about the filmmaker was all for naught, as Get Out became one of the most financially and critically successful films of 2017.

The film’s blend of satire with genuine thrills is something fans can likely expect in Us.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Fans can also expect more stories that blend social commentary with genre premises in Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, coming to CBS All Access next year.

Check out Us when it lands in theaters on May 15, 2019.

Does this new poster have you exciting for the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!