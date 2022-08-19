Vampire Academy Casts 8 New Guest Stars for Peacock Series

Next month, Peacock is set to bring the mythos of Vampire Academy back into live-action, with a new series based on Richelle Mead's buzzworthy book series. After receiving a full series order and debuting an epic trailer, fans are definitely curious to see what else the series has in store — and a new casting update sheds light on some of the newest members of the series' ensemble. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that Angela Wynter (This England, Responsible Child), Lorna Brown (The Devils, Soulmates), Louisa Connolly-Burnham (Wolfblood, Call The Midwife), Cornelius Macarthy (Torchwood, Father Brown), Jason Diaz (The 100, Charmed), Jennifer Kirby (Call The Midwife), Joseph Ollman (Domina, Knightfall) and Pik-Sen Lim (Johnny English Reborn, Maleficient) will all appear in the series as recurring characters.

From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. Vampire Academy is based on a series of Young Adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre. St. Vladmir's Academy isn't just any boarding school — it's a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage 'Strigoi' vampires who would like to see them destroyed.

"It's a story about two young women who have been friends since the sandbox," Plec previously said about the series. "As they grow up and get closer to entering real society, what society dictates about what their roles are supposed to be threatens to put a wedge in the success of their friendship."

Vampire Academy will star Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal, Five Points) as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim (Degrassi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will play Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel, Generation) as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh (West End's Cyrano de Bergerac and King Lear), will play Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce (West End's Billy Elliot The Musical, The Dumping Ground) will play Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Torchwood: Believe, Doctor Who: The Dread of Night) will play Meredith, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales, Breakwater) will play Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) will play Mason Ashford.

Vampire Academy will premiere its first four episodes on September 15th exclusively on Peacock.