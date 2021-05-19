Vampire Academy TV Series Given Straight-to-Series Order on Peacock

✖

Julie Plec, the creator of one of the most popular vampire TV shows in recent history, is heading to Peacock for another adventure in the vampire genre. After co-creating Vampire Diaries for The CW, Plec signed an overall deal with Universal Television, and her next project is going to be an adaption of Richelle Mead's young adult book series, Vampire Academy. NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday that the new project was being given a straight-to-series order at the Peacock streaming service.

Plec and longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre will be co-showrunners on the new series in addition to their roles as executive producers. There isn't yet a premiere date scheduled for Vampire Academy, but the first season will consist of 10 episodes.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” Plec said.

Vampire Academy follows a pair of young women who are on the verge of finishing their educations and entering royal vampire society. The novels were previously adapted into a feature film by Lionsgate back in 2014.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand-new story on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal TV. “Vampire Academy delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”

Are you excited to see this new take on Vampire Academy? Do you think Plec's time with Vampire Diaries makes her the perfect person to adapt this series? Let us know in the comments!