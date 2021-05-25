The Vincent Price Funko Pop Is the King of Funkoween

Yesterday, Funko launched the 40th anniversary Elvira Pop figure as part of their weeklong Funkoween event. Now another horror icon is joining the Pop figure family - Vincent Price!

The Pop figure features Vincent Price in a burgundy-ish suit with frills, petting a black cat - menacingly. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. You can add Vincent Price next to your horror Pop figure collection right next to Elvira - something that Cassandra Peterson would certainly appreciate given the fact that Price is her dream collaborator. This is a dream that (sort of) came true thanks to a new comic series from Dynamite Entertainment called Elvira Meets Vincent Price:

"The two titans of terror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time as Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Elvira Meets Vincent Price! The ghost of Price has a mission that only the macabre maven can assist him with. The apocalypse is coming, and it's heading straight to live-streaming for binge-watching! Leave it to a fabled lost film to save the day, if only our horror hostess and spectral companion can find it in time."

"Writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) returns to capture the timeless voice of Elvira, and taps into his own history and love for Old Hollywood and film to bring Vincent Price along for the ride this time. With over three years and countless issues of experience working right alongside Elvira herself and putting words in her mouth, fans will be happy to see his return. This time he's joined for the first time by artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers). The cast is rounded out by returning colorist Walter Pereyra and letterer Taylor Esposito."

You can check out the Elvira meets Vincent Price series here on Comixology starting on August 4th.

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

