The Internet Is Freaking out over a Sea Creature That Looks like ‘Alien’s Xenomorph

Since debuting almost 40 years ago, the Alien franchise has had a pretty profound impact on our pop culture. As some have begun to joke, that just might extend into the deep blue sea.

Five viper dogfish sharks recently washed up on shore in Taiwan, and a photo of the find has since made the rounds online. As you can see, the rare shark’s fangs and large jaw are drawing quite a few comparisons to the Alien franchise’s Xenomorphs.

The viper dogfish or viper shark Trigonognathus kabeyai live in deep waters, seem to have a small population and range, and are so elusive that they weren’t even discovered until 1986 📷 Samples from Japan, Fisheries Research Institute. pic.twitter.com/ITEiguPtLC — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) January 11, 2018

This isn’t the first time that the viper dogfish have been found by humans, as they were initially discovered back in 1986 (which was, coincidentally, the same year that Aliens came out). Still, today’s Internet culture has taken the love – and fear – for the creatures to a whole new level.

The viper dogfish, which are scientifically referred to as Trigonognathus kabeyai, traditionally live 1,000 feet under the surface, ultimately climbing to 500 feet during the day. And even though all five of the specimen died shortly after washing on shore, it’s pretty safe to assume that the viper dogfish will still be around to haunt your dreams for quite a while.

According to director Ridley Scott, the future of the Alien franchise itself might be in jeopardy. After fans speculated about a potential Alien: Covenant sequel for quite a few months, Scott hinted it might be in danger, thanks to the recent deal between The Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox.

“It looks to me that the Fox deal is certainly going to go ahead with Disney, and I’ve been with Fox for a number years now,” Scott explained earlier this month. “I’m hoping I’ll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen.”