Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Admits Why She Wished the Series Wasn't So Popular

While any actor will hope that a project they take part in finds an audience, no one could have quite anticipated how much of a hit Netflix's Wednesday would become, with even star Jenna Ortega wishing that it hadn't become as massive of a hit it proved to be in the months since its release. Having earned attention and fame from a previous project, she admitted that she wasn't quite accustomed to everything that comes along with a series becoming tremendously popular, wishing that the series had earned a more modest reception. A Season 2 of Wednesday has been confirmed by Netflix.

"I didn't expect the reaction," Ortega shared with The Times. "The [Wednesday] cast and I, I remember, we used to talk about it in Romania [where the show was filmed], we were like, 'Hey, what do you think will happen with the show?' That was it, that was the most we ever really got into it. So I thought it wasn't going to be watched. That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds."

When asked if she would prefer if it wasn't so popular, Ortega confirmed, "Yeah ... I used to do a Disney show when I was younger. I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognized, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn't understand where I was ... and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it's a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting ... I felt like I was a people's princess. I didn't really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life."

Given that the fan-favorite Stranger Things is set to come to an end with its upcoming season, a project that blends together horror, drama, comedy, and romance in a compelling way, we won't be surprised if Wednesday becomes Netflix's new flagship series that earns all sorts of attention from the streamer.

Netflix describes Wednesday, "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wednesday.

