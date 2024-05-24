My Bloody Valentine Getting Reboot From Blumhouse

John Carpenter and Debra Hill's Halloween in 1978 changed the entire world of horror in countless ways, one of which being the surge in popularity of slasher movies centered around holidays, including 1981's My Bloody Valentine. While the original movie earned a remake with a 3D angle in 2009, Bloody Disgusting reports that a new take on the property is on the way, this time with Blumhouse Productions leading the charge. No other details about the movie have been released at this point, though given how overlooked the concept has been as compared to other franchises, fans will be excited to see the story of Harry Warden revived.

The original movie focuses on a small mining community where a group of supervisors leaves their mining post to attend a Valentine's Day dance, with the lack of supervision leading to an explosion that traps five miners underground. Harry Warden is the only survivor, having feasted on the bodies of his fellow miners. The next year, Warden kills the supervisors who attended the dance and says he will commit these crimes every year unless the town cancels Valentine's Day plans, though he is apprehended and locked up in an insane asylum. Decades later, the town resumes holiday festivities and the murders resume.

Unlike other slasher series, despite the positive responses the original movie earned from audiences, the film didn't earn any sequels. In 2009, the remake My Bloody Valentine 3D was directed by Patrick Lussier. The film was one of many horror movie reboots that were released in the 2000s, yet what made the project stand out was that it utilized the rising popularity of 3D technology, which R-rated horror films hadn't been embracing at the time.

One of the stars of the reboot was Tom Atkins, who was a fan-favorite genre star thanks to projects like The Fog and Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The actor previously recalled how he was drawn to the movie when he found out about his character's grisly death.

"[Director Patrick Lussier] said, 'I want you to play this sheriff, Jimmy Burke, in this film, but when I tell you how you die, you might not want to do it.' So I said, 'Well, tell me how do I die,'" Atkins shared with ComicBook in 2020. "And he told me half my lower face would be ripped off by a pickaxe and go flying out over the audience's right shoulder, into the corner of the movie theater. And I said, 'Oh, we're on. I'm in. Count me in. That sounds like great fun.' And it was great fun."

Stay tuned for details on the new My Bloody Valentine.

Are you looking forward to the reboot? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!