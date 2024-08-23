Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Says She Was “Terrified” to Return for Season 2

Production is underway for Wednesday, Season 2 and while fans are eager to see what’s next for Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff, series star Jenna Ortega says that she was “terrified” to return for a second season. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said returning to Wednesday was a bit daunting because of the amount of time that had passed since filming Season 1 — but that it didn’t take long to get back into things.

“I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania,” Ortega said. “So, I didn’t really know how I… I just was, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it’s like, ‘Oh, okay. I kind of, I know how to do this. Yeah. Yeah.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ortega also explained that she is a producer on Season 2 of the series, something that is letting her get to make decisions about the series, something that she called “exciting”.

“I get to decide like how blue somebody’s gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like,” she said. “It’s so exciting. It’s so much fun, actually.”

Will Season 2 of Wednesday Have a Dance Sequence?

One of the most memorable moments in the first season of Wednesday was the now iconic dance sequence, but when it comes to the second season of the series, Ortega says she’s unaware that the new season will have such a viral moment — though only a few episodes of the season have been filmed to date.

“Oh, my God, not that I’m aware of,” Ortega said when asked by Extra if there would be another viral dance. “I’m not looking ahead at the schedule; I fear maybe I’ll see something.

She did, however, tease memorable scenes.

“We have really incredible set pieces, is what I would say,” she said. “We’ve only done for episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, outstanding scene or factor which is nice. Not to describe it like a movie, like they’re all movies, because they’re not, but this season just feels like we’re getting a bit more of an opportunity to do things we wanted to accomplish in the first one, just maybe didn’t have the resources or faith and we just have a lot more trust this season, which is really great.”

Wednesday Season 2 is expected sometime in 2025 on Netflix.