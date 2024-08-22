Wednesday Star Addresses a Possible Viral Dance in Season 2

Filmmakers can’t often anticipate what moments from a movie or TV show will go viral when they are unleashed to the public, so no one could quite predict how viral Jenna Ortega’s dance in the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday would become or how many memes it would inspire. Ortega was recently asked about whether fans could expect a similarly viral moment in Season 2, specifically if there would be a dance, and she claims that she’s unaware of such a moment, though having only filmed four episodes for the next season, it’s still possible such a sequence could appear. Wednesday Season 2 is expected to land on Netflix in 2025.

When asked by Extra if there will be another viral dance, Ortega confirmed, “Oh, my God, not that I’m aware of. I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, I fear maybe I’ll see something.”

Even without a viral dance, Ortega did open up about how audiences can still anticipate memorable scenes, as she teased, “We have really incredible set pieces, is what I would say. We’ve only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, outstanding scene or factor which is nice. Not to describe it like a movie, like they’re all movies, because they’re not, but this season just feels like we’re getting a bit more of an opportunity to do the things we wanted to accomplish in the first one, just maybe didn’t have the resources or faith and we just have a lot more trust this season, which is really great.”

Confirming how you can’t predict what moments from a show or movie go viral, Ortega actually choreographed the dance herself, piecing together a variety of moves she’d seen from other performers. While she expressed her appreciation about fans connecting with the scene, the attention the scene earned also caused some regrets.

“No, even that, I still can’t believe,” Ortega recalled to Entertainment Tonight in 2023 about expecting the popularity of the scene. “Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv-ed. That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about. There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me.”

