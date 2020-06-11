Jemaine Clement Exits What We Do in the Shadows Writing Staff

✖

Spoilers for last night's season finale of What We Do in the Shadows!

Last night saw the season 2 finale of FX's popular horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, a spin-off of the feature film of the same name. The film's co-director Jemaine Clement helped shepherd it to television, but will sadly not return for its next season. The season 2 finale episode concluded with Harvey Guillen's Guillermo saving the four lead vampires who all learned about his abilities as a vampire killer, and when asked how he plans to address that moving forward, Clement revealed in a new interview that he has no plans because he's not working on the new season.

"The writers will have to figure that one out because I won't be in the writers' room next season," Clement told EW. "I'm leaving them with this big problem to work out. I think it's a good idea to end on a big cliffhanger, we did the same thing last season. Now they can figure out how to get out of this big mess."

Clement is also the only character from the 2014 feature film to reprise his role in both seasons of the TV series, marking his return once again in last night's episode. Despite his regular return, the comedian confirmed that this likely won't be a regular thing and was a happy accident the second time around.

"You can't expect that!" Clement said of his theoretical return in later seasons. "I wasn't even going to do this until the day before, because we had trouble getting anyone in time. We were hoping we'd get someone who has played a vampire before, like in 'The Trial' last season with the vampire council, but we didn't have enough time. So I happened to be in Toronto, where we shoot the show, so I put my wig on again, but it wasn't planned."

Luckily, whatever is in store for our characters in the future, this isn't the end of their adventures, as the series has been renewed for a third season.

“We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” FX original programming chief Nick Grad shared in a statement last month. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Both seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are now streaming on Hulu.

