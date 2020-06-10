What We Do in the Shadows Season Finale Teases Return of Characters From Original Movie

The second season of What We Do in the Shadows on FX concludes tonight, with the network releasing a teaser for the episode which features a brief appearance from Jemaine Clement's Vladislav from the original 2014 movie. The series has already seen a number of exciting guest stars, including Mark Hamill and Haley Joel Osment, so with this being the final installment of this second season, we won't be surprised if Clement isn't the only character from the source material that makes an appearance. Check out the teaser above and tune in to the season finale of What We Do in the Shadows tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

In the episode, “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires,“ the bloodsuckers try to survive without Guillermo, while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.

The series debuted in 2019 and is executive produced by Clement and Taika Waititi, who directed and starred in the original movie. This season finale isn't the first time Clement has dropped by the series, as he previously appeared in the Season One episode "The Trial" alongside Waititi, in addition to original star Jonny Brugh. Among horror fans, that episode was one of the most exciting events of the year, as it enlisted not only the original stars, but a number of other iconic actors reprising famous vampire appearances.

Joining the trio were Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive), Paul Reubens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), and Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn). Wesley Snipes even appeared in the scene, but with his involvement being via Skype, the connections to his Blade performance weren't quite as apparent as the other guest stars. Additionally, the scene featured Dave Bautista and Kristen Schaal, both playing all-new vampire characters.

Luckily, whatever is in store for our characters in the season finale, this isn't the end of their adventures, as the series has been renewed for a third season.

“We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” FX original programming chief Nick Grad shared in a statement last month. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Tune in to the Season Two finale of What We Do in the Shadows tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Are you looking forward to the episode? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.