What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 Starts Filming

There may have been a lot of worry amongst fans when it was announced that FX would be rebooting Taika Waititi’s cult comedy What We Do in the Shadows as a TV series, but almost all of it was squashed as soon as the show premiered earlier this year. The offbeat comedy and wild antics of the film were immediately present in the series, leading to a substantial hit for FX fairly early on. It’s no surprise that What We Do in the Shadows was renewed for a second season, and fortunately for the fans, it looks like the cameras are finally rolling on the follow-up installment.

Harvey Guillen, who plays Guillermo on the series, announced on Monday that he was back on the grind for What We Do in the Shadows. First thing in the morning, the star tweeted that shooting had begun on Season 2.

“First day of shooting season 2,” Guillen wrote. “Here we goooooooo.”

First day of shooting season 2 @theshadowsfx … here we gooooooooo 🦇 — HARVEY GUILLEN (@HARVEYGUILLEN) October 15, 2019

The majority of fans were already hooked on the series leading up to the end of the first season, but one episode later on solidified What We Do in the Shadows as one of the most jaw-dropping comedies on TV. The series brought in some of the biggest celebrities that have played vampires in the past, including Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, and Evan Rachel Wood. The scene was a total shock to everyone watching, as well as those who were involved in shooting it.

“I mean reading the script and going, ‘Wow, they’re gonna get all these people in one room,’ and then getting into the room and none of the people were there in the head space, you filmed them all separately and make it look like they’re all in the same room,” star Kayvan Novak told ComicBook.com. “So I mean what was awesome about that day was the fact that Taika [Waititi], Jemaine [Clement], and Jonny [Brught] all reprise their roles from the original movie. So for me it didn’t get much better than that. Meeting those guys, because I remember watching that film just randomly one evening and thinking, why is this hilarious? This is brilliant. I love this. And then meeting them. And I kept getting Jemaine to do quotes from the movie. I just, and he was like, I have to keep reminding him of the lines that he said in the movie and then he’d say them and I’d just giggle like a little fanboy, because I was one.”

