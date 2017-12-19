Details Emerge About ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became one of the biggest names in Hollywood with his directorial duties on Thor: Ragnarok, opening doors for him to pursue a variety of projects. His 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is being developed into a TV series, with his co-star in the film Jemaine Clement revealing details about the adaptation.

The six-episode series, called “Wellington Paranormal,” follows paranormal investigators trying to find answers to bizarre occurrences in the town in which vampires, zombies and werewolves reside. The series is aiming for a mid-2018 premiere in New Zealand.

“It’s surprising how many demonic possessions there are,” Clement told Stuff. “There was a very tense situation at the Bucket Fountain – I can tell you it involved a possible Gateway from Hell. We’re very concerned about this kind of stuff.”

The series is meant to be a comedic parody of a series like The X-Files.

“We had an incident with some zombies which got pretty tense there. So luckily they’re taken care of. A couple of crew members were turned into zombies – I think. It’s hard to tell sometimes.” Clement joked. “Also, some very worrying things have happened in Lower Hutt as well. There was a party in Khandallah that got a bit out of hand, too, with some undead member of the Wellington public.”

In addition to the spinoff TV series in New Zealand, Waititi is reportedly helping develop an American TV series based on the original film.

“We’re trying to develop a U.S. version of What We Do in the Shadows,” Waititi revealed to Fandango earlier this year. “You know, set here in the states, but a T.V. show.”

Not only are we getting these two TV series based on the film, but Waititi also confirmed that he’s attempting to move forward with a proper sequel to the film, whose title is tentatively “We’re Wolves.”

“We’re still trying to write that,” Waititi confirmed. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

Thanks to Thor: Ragnarok grossing over $840 million worldwide so far, the filmmaker’s schedule is sure to get even busier with potential projects.

