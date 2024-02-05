Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Reveals New Trailer

When Winnie-the-Pooh and his related characters entered the public domain, some filmmakers were quick to cash in on the fame of the figure and rushed out horror stories that juxtaposed the delightful source material with brutal violence, with a sequel to last year's Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey earning an all-new trailer. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 continues the trend of focusing more on the gruesome violence that no audience would ever connect with the original idea, with the viral nature of the first film garnering the filmmakers enough support to develop this follow-up experience. You can check out a new trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 below, as premiered by IGN, before it screens in theaters later this year.

The new film is described, "Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all."

This is only one horror-themed project based on lighthearted figures that's on the way, as there are disturbing reimaginings of Bambi, Peter Pan, and Sleepy Beauty all in the works. Just earlier this year, Steamboat Willie entered the public domain, with filmmaker Steven LaMorte then announcing a horror-comedy was on the way focusing on the Disney figure. LaMorte had previously developed The Mean One, a horror film inspired by The Grinch.

With Blood and Honey 2 being a sequel, it means having to up the ante substantially, with director Rhys Waterfield previously sharing that this new entry will be even more gruesome than the last.

"In comparison to the first film everything's stepped up massively," Waterfield revealed to Variety last October. "It's a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we've really upped the ante. I think the last time I did a count there was over 30 deaths in the movie, which is quite substantial compared to most movies. I think that's at least over three times what the first film had and there's various massacres and stuff. So there's a lot of blood and a lot of gore."

Stay tuned for updates on Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 before it screens in theaters later this year.

