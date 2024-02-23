Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 Reveals Unsettling New Character Posters

After Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released and had a surprisingly successful run at the box office. Now, the microbudget film is getting a sequel. The first installment earned its spot in some "worst movies of all time" lists and managed to get a 3% critics score and 50% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the bear is back in a big way. A trailer for the film was released earlier this month, and new character posters are showcasing the scary versions of the animals from 100-Acre-Wood, including Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger.

You can read the official synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 here: "Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all."

You can check out the new character posters below:

Pooh:

(Photo: ITN STUDIOS)

Owl:

(Photo: ITN STUDIOS)

Piglet:

(Photo: ITN STUDIOS)

Tigger:

(Photo: ITN STUDIOS)

The Whole Gang:

(Photo: ITN STUDIOS)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Filmmakers Talk Future Plans:

In an interview with THR, Blood and Honey 2 filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey teased a better sequel.

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we've gone into this knowing on what platform scale it's going, whereas in the first one, we didn't really have much of an idea. We obviously didn't expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we've gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I've not really worked on anything else this year. And that's why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first," Frake-Waterfield shared.

"For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing," he continued. "Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs, and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there."

Stay tuned for updates on Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 before it screens in theaters.