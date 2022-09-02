Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Teases Horror Versions of Peter Pan, Thor

Though the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey hasn't even been released yet, the creative team behind it are apparently already considering other public domain characters that they could exploit to make their own horror films. Following the arrival of Winnie the Pooh into the public domain the character mostly became free to use in any capacity by creators, resulting in plenty of controversy from audiences after seeing a creepy version of Winnie the Pooh that is slaughtering people like Jason Voorhees. Those reactions aren't stopping the filmmakers though who have toyed with the idea of making a Thor horror movie and are prepping one based on Peter Pan.

When asked by TMZ in a new interview if they had plans to expand their horror movie ideas to other public domain characters, director Rhys Waterfield confirmed they have a few ideas. "Essentially we've been kind of doing that for the last like year now," he revealed. "Like with you know like Humpty Dumpty and things like that and there was there was other ideas we had in mind. For example like Thor, the the Norse God isn't the property of Marvel so we could do kind of our own interpretation of that if we wanted. It didn't have the same like ring as Winnie did so we went on Winnie and done that. We've got loads of other ones planned as well so like we're doing a Peter Pan one."

Producer Scott Jeffrey offered more details on the Peter Pan idea they're developing adding: "Peter Pan will be very fun because Neverland will be like a circus and it will be kind of a freak show. We'll be taking a tormented look at some of those characters such as Tinkerbell, she will be in there."

It's worth noting that there are a lot of public domain characters that the pair could make into horror movies, with 2023 bringing things like the original Hardy Boys novels and the Disney character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. What other ideas the pair could come up with is nearly endless, with new additions arriving every year.

No official release date has been set just yet for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but interest for the film has been high ever since the first tease of it arrived online. The movie is a co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios and is described as follows: "In this violent new take on a childhood classic, beloved characters Pooh and Piglet turn wild and go on a brutal rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin."