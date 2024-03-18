Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Star Reveals First Film Is Being Retconned Into a Movie Within a Movie

The Poohniverse is about to get really meta. When Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 hits theaters, it's going to make a major change to the first film of the franchise by retconning it entirely. According to Blood and Honey 2 star Scott Chambers, the sequel will reveal Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a movie that has been released in the world of Blood and Honey 2.

"Well, it wasn't really my idea [to return]. So basically Rhys [Frake-Waterfield] set the sequel. So the sequel, he wanted new designs and all this kind of stuff, so the first movie ends up being a movie within the second movie," Chambers tells us. "And he was like, 'Well, I'm going to need a new Christopher Robin.' And he's been with me on my acting journey from the beginning, and he's always been really nice about it and positive and all that."

Because the ensemble has been recast, Chambers was offered the role of Christopher Robin, a chance the producer-turned-actor lept at.

"And he just said, 'Look, I think you'd be really good at Christopher Robin.' And I was like, 'I don't know,' just because I was so scared because it's not normal that you go into a project that has such a Marmite audience and it already has so many people wanting to be nasty," the actors adds. "And I was just like, 'I'm really intimidated by this.' And then he said to me, 'Look, please?' And I was like, 'Okay, screw it.' So that's how I got on board."

Scott Chambers Compares Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Characters To Horror Icons:



"Pooh is like our Jason, and we've not had a Friday the 13th film in so long," Chambers explained to ComicBook.com. "So he's like our Jason Voorhees with our own little things sprinkled in. Tigger is for sure our Freddy Krueger. He torments his victims. You'll see his costume is a straight jacket, and it's because he's constantly adrenaline-y, and he just wants to kill and all this kind of stuff. And he uses his claws quite a lot when he is doing his attacks. And then you've got Owl, he was inspired by Jeepers Creepers, a bit of Hellraiser with how he talks and how he explains what he's thinking and all that kind of stuff. And then Piglet is our Leatherface, I'd say."

"So they've all got inspirations and they're definitely linked to films that we love, and it's kind of a big love letter to that and where we want to take this franchise," he added.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters March 26th through March 28th.