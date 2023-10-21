Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Director Teases Over 30 Deaths in "10 Times" Bigger Sequel

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has already confirmed a few details for genre fans, including more characters from the childhood classic that will appear in the horror sequel. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 director and co-writer Rhys Waterfield offered some teases about the film, revealing that the budget for the movie is "over 10 times" bigger than the first film; previous reports indicated the original Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey had a budget somewhere in the $100k range, so a $1 million+ budget seems to be where the new film has landed. Waterfield also confirmed fans will find plenty of gory deaths in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 as well.

"In comparison to the first film everything's stepped up massively," Waterfield said. "It's a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we've really upped the ante. I think the last time I did a count there was over 30 deaths in the movie, which is quite substantial compared to most movies. I think that's at least over three times what the first film had and there's various massacres and stuff. So there's a lot of blood and a lot of gore."

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will feature a set-up that horror fans know well, with Waterfield revealing it follows "a group of girls in a motor home" only to run afoul of Pooh and friends. The film will also bring in new characters from the 100 Acre Wood that didn't appear in the first film including both Owl and Tigger. Of note, Tigger is still protected by copyright laws, which is why he didn't appear in the first film, but by the time Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is released in February of 2024 though, the character will be public domain and thus free game to use.

"It was actually a bit easier this time because the budget is higher so it expands out your options," Waterfield said. "And I want them to be really, really crazy. I've given Winnie a signature weapon this time. In the other film it was just anything he could pick up really, so it was like a sledge hammer or a bat. But one of his key weapons in this is a bear trap, which is very fitting to his character. So we got a really gruesome, scary one made. It looks awesome and he kills people in a variety of ways with it. And there's some very, very cool set pieces. They were challenging to shoot but they'll make for some crazy kills. There's one sequence in the movie which is absolutely wild and I'm really excited for people to see it."

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey streaming on?

After months of only being available on VOD, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey now finally has a streaming home. As of this writing, the horror parody movie is available on just one streaming service. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey can be found on Peacock, available to subscribers at no extra charge.