Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Reveals New Design for Killer Bear

After Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey surprised all with a monstrous box office haul for a micro-budget film, its follow-up is getting to spend about ten times the money. With a higher production budget comes an all-new look for the eponymous mauler, one that doesn't necessarily scream "no-budget indie slasher."

In a long-ranging interview with THR, Blood and Honey 2 filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey spoke about the initial film's success and their plans for an entire universe of children's character reimagined as terrifying serial killers.

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we've gone into this knowing on what platform scale it's going, whereas in the first one, we didn't really have much of an idea. We obviously didn't expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we've gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I've not really worked on anything else this year. And that's why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first," Frake-Waterfield told the trade of the sequel.

He explained, "For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing. Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there."

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Hone 2 is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2024. The first film in the franchise is now available digitally wherever movies are sold.