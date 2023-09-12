Winnie-the-Pooh Horror Movie Reveals First Look at Surprising Character

After the financial success of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey earlier this year, producers behind the film quickly rushed a sequel into development. Principal photography on the follow-up is well underway with the film now revealing the first look at a surprise character's return to the Hundred Acre Woods.

Monday, photos of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2's Tigger surfaced online, showing a blood-stained tiger—or more accurately, something resembling a dog—in his full horror-tinged view. In the first film, Tigger was completely absent, and the only two characters from the Pooh mythos that appeared were Winnie and Piglet.

https://x.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1701399813110091811?s=20​

The sequel is said to carry a much larger budget than the first given the commercial success of the horror adaptation. Not only that, but the filmmakers behind the project are starting a shared universe of horror films based on children's books that have entered the public domain.

"The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they're all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield previously said of the franchise. "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh...There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren't tied to Disney. Loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they're the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality."

In addition to Blood and Honey 2, horror films featuring Bambi and Peter Pan are also in the works.

"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson said in a statement. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is available digitally wherever movies are sold.