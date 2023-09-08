Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Sequel First-Look Revealed

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has released some first-look images, which you can check out below.

This film is the sequel to writer/director Rhys Frak-Waterfield's hit micro-budget film Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which gained viral popularity in 2022. As you may be able to surmise from the photos, the Blood and Honey series is a dark re-imagining of the Winnie-The-Pooh franchise, where Christopher Robins has grown up and moved on, while Pooh and Piglet grow lonely and disillusioned – and eventually... feral man-eating killers.

After the success of the first film we heard that Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was going to be getting a budget increase and better visual effects – now the proof of that is directly in front of us. Be sure to head over to THR for the FULL GALLERY of images from Blood and Honey 2!

"Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count," Rhys Frake-Waterfield said when describing the sequel. "However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

As the filmmaker teases, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is really leaning into the "bigger is better" perspective on doing a sequel, with the limited location of the first film being expanded into a whole neighborhood. As always, expansion can be a great thing or it can quickly exhaust a novel concept that worked on a smaller scale.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 stars acclaimed actor Simon Callow (Shakespeare in Love, The Witcher), Tallulah Evans has joined the cast and will lead the film, starring alongside Scott Chambers (Doctor Jekyll, Malpractice) as Christopher Robin, Ryan Olivia (Seasoning House) as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope's Exorcist) as Young Winnie-the-Pooh. Callow stars as a character called Cavendish. The screenplay was written by Matt Leslie from a story he co-wrote with Rhys Frake-Waterfield; Shaune Harrison (World War Z, Game of Thrones) will be the creature/gore designer, while Paula Anne Booker will oversee sound effects. Vince Knight returns as cinematographer.

"After speaking with Rhys and hearing his vision — his desire to push boundaries in terms of production scope, and to craft a really unique, twisty plot that also gave significant depth to the characters — I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Leslie. "They're making something special. Something that will absolutely blow people away."

Producer Scott Jeffrey added that "Our sequel we have a substantially higher budget so Rhys is really able to create a shocking, explosive and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating."

If Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is successful, it could lead to a whole horror movie universe based off of childrens' characters.