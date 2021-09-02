WNUF Halloween Special Finally Coming to Blu-ray

✖

A charming component of the 2013 film WNUF Halloween Special was that it was meant to capture the aesthetic of having been recorded off of the TV on Halloween night in 1987, with the cult-favorite film getting a new Blu-ray release full of special features about how the project came to life, as confirmed today by Bloody Disgusting. While the film has been made available in various home video formats previously, including rare VHS copies and having been available on various streaming services, this marks the first time the film is actually available on Blu-ray. You can head to Vinegar Syndrome to pre-order your copy today before the Blu-ray is released on September 28th.

The film is described, "For decades, obscure film collectors and lovers of esoteric cinema have sought it and now the search is over. Originally broadcast live on October 31, 1987, the ''WNUF Halloween Special'' is a stunning exposé of terrifying supernatural activity that unfolded at the infamous Webber House, the site of ghastly murders. Local television personality Frank Stewart leads a group of paranormal investigators including a Catholic exorcist, Father Joseph Matheson, and the prolific husband-and-wife team Louis and Claire Berger. Together, the experts explore the darkest corners of the supposedly haunted Webber House, trying to prove the existence of the demonic entities within. Did they find the horrific truth or simply put superstitious rumors to rest? Compiled from the highest-quality source material available, this blu-ray features the full program, including the original commercials that ran during the notorious broadcast."

The Blu-ray special features are as follows:

Original Audio Commentary with Director Chris LaMartina

All New 2021 Group Commentary with Cast & Crew

Cutting Room Commercials

Outtakes and Bloopers

Rewinding the Fast Forward Segments

Shitty on Purpose: How We Aged WNUF

Original Trailer

WNUF Christmas Special

Long Lost WNUF Commercials Rediscovered for 2021 Release

Reversible cover

English SDH subtitles

Following the success of the original film, director Chris LaMartina is developing a follow-up.

"What I would say is, if WNUF is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel, which, by the way, 'WNUF Halloween Sequel' is not the name of the movie," LaMartina previously revealed to ComicBook.com. "The name will be revealed when people get their tape in the mail. But if the original is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel is about how the media consumed us in the 1990s. I really think it's like the start of things we have now, with problems with social media, or just sensationalism. It's, in a way, the really funny and over-the-top and cynical nature of the 1990s."

Head to Vinegar Syndrome to pre-order your copy of WNUF Halloween Special today before the Blu-ray is released on September 28th. Stay tuned for details on the follow-up film.

