WNUF Halloween Special Sequel Gets First Teaser

One of the more ambitious horror efforts of the past decade is 2013's WNUF Halloween Special, a project which has never seen a wide release but has slow been building a passionate following, with the director of the sequel Chris LaMartina taking to Twitter to show off a brief tease of the upcoming sequel. The teaser fails to offer much insight into what we can expect from the project, outside of a few isolated images, though with how long fans have been waiting for any glimpses of the follow-up film, any hint of its release is an exciting one. You can check out the brief tease below, with the release of "WNUF Halloween Sequel" potentially coming later this year.

"Trick or treat, weirdos. Proud to unveil the 'WNUF Halloween Sequel' teaser today," LaMartina captioned the teaser. "Looking forward to feeding your VCRs and seeing you at screenings this fall. World premiere info coming soon!"

Trick or treat, weirdos.



Proud to unveil the WNUF Halloween Sequel teaser today.



Looking forward to feeding your VCRs and seeing you at screenings this fall. World premiere info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HfphAVJ8Bj — Chris LaMartina (@ChrisLaMartina) May 17, 2022

The original film is described, "For decades, obscure film collectors and lovers of esoteric cinema have sought it and now the search is over. Originally broadcast live on October 31, 1987, the 'WNUF Halloween Special' is a stunning exposé of terrifying supernatural activity that unfolded at the infamous Webber House, the site of ghastly murders. Local television personality Frank Stewart leads a group of paranormal investigators including a Catholic exorcist, Father Joseph Matheson, and the prolific husband-and-wife team Louis and Claire Berger. Together, the experts explore the darkest corners of the supposedly haunted Webber House, trying to prove the existence of the demonic entities within. Did they find the horrific truth or simply put superstitious rumors to rest? Compiled from the highest-quality source material available, this blu-ray features the full program, including the original commercials that ran during the notorious broadcast."

To truly feel like it was a piece of "found footage," the original film didn't earn a traditional release in the sense of teasers and trailers and promotional materials, but given how beloved that installment has become, the sequel is taking a slightly different approach. LaMartina also previously teased the other ways in which the film circumvents expectations.

"What I would say is, if WNUF is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel, which, by the way, 'WNUF Halloween Sequel' is not the name of the movie," LaMartina previously revealed to ComicBook.com. "The name will be revealed when people get their tape in the mail. But if the original is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel is about how the media consumed us in the 1990s. I really think it's like the start of things we have now, with problems with social media, or just sensationalism. It's, in a way, the really funny and over-the-top and cynical nature of the 1990s."

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming follow-up film.

