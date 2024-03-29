New Wolf Man Movie Delayed

When a new Wolf Man was officially confirmed to be moving forward with director Leigh Whannell, it was given an ambitious release date of this October, though news comes today that the project has been pushed into January of 2025. The news of a two-month delay isn't something that should immediately set fans on alert, as this is a relatively short amount of time to push a picture back, but with January releases typically not faring well with horror fans, some audiences will assume this new release is related to the confidence, or lack thereof, that Blumhouse Productions has in the movie. Wolf Man is now set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

What's also worth noting is that, despite January and February horror releases typically falling short of expectations, one major outlier is 2020's The Invisible Man, which hits theaters on February 24th of that year. The project got off to a strong start at the box office, though the coronavirus pandemic and shuttering of theaters worldwide understandably impacted its performance. Theater closures didn't impact the film's critical reception, as it landed on a number of that year's top 10 lists.

Not only do The Invisible Man and Wolf Man have release dates early in their respective years, but they both are reimaginings of classic Universal Monsters, both come from Blumhouse Productions, and both are directed by Whannell. While release date changes are concerning for any project, the effectiveness of Invisible Man should be more than enough reason to alleviate apprehension about Wolf Man's delay.

The new film will star Christopher Abbott as the title character, with Ozark's Julia Garner and The Handmaid's Tale's Sam Jaeger also starring in the picture. Whannell wrote the film with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo, while Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell all serve as executive producers. Also serving as an executive producer is Ryan Gosling, who had been attached to star in the project since 2020.

The original movie focused on a man who was bitten by a creature that caused him to transform into a werewolf "when the wolfsbane blooms and the Autumn moon is bright." Much like how The Invisible Man took inspiration from the original Universal Monsters movie and reimagined it, the upcoming Wolf Man is expected to be an unconventional take on the material.

Stay tuned for updates on Wolf Man before it hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

Are you looking forward to the new project? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!