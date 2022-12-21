Yellowjackets Season 2 Adds Surprising New Cast Member

There are many reasons why Yellowjackets fans are looking forward to Season 2 of the series, which includes learning more about who new additions to the cast will be playing, with the latest casting confirmation being Jason Ritter scoring a guest-starring role. What makes this casting decision so interesting to audiences is that he is married to star of the series Melanie Lynskey, sparking speculation about whether there will be a meta dynamic between the two characters in the series or merely makes for an unexpected connection between the performers. The new season of Yellowjackets will be premiering on the Showtime app on March 24, 2023 before its broadcast premiere on Showtime on March 26, 2023.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season 1 stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress are all returning for Season 2. Joining them in the new season are Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Elijah Wood.

While the first season of the series drew audiences in thanks to its compelling blend of drama and character dynamics, but there's also plenty of unsettling mysteries about the characters' pasts, with the upcoming season seemingly getting even more grim and disturbing.

"There's scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like 'What the f-ck are we doing? Like, literally, what the f-ck are we doing?" cast member Sophie Nélisse revealed during a conversation for Variety. "You'll look at it, and you'll understand, but I don't think you've ever seen such a scene in TV before."

