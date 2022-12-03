Yellowjackets Star Teases Graphic Season 2 Moments, "Literally, What the F-"

Yellowjackets is set to return for its sophomore season sooner than later, after absolutely captivating its viewers when it first premiered in late 2021. The Showtime series has already courted quite a lot of speculation from fans, including concerning exactly how it will up the ante in Season 2. According to new comments from one of the series' ensemble cast members, Yellowjackets Season 2 will definitely have enough of what had made the first season special — and then some. During a recent Q&A (via Variety), young Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse teased that Season 2 has an exceptionally graphic scene, which sparked a colorful reaction from the series' cast.

"There's scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like 'What the f-ck are we doing. Like, literally, what the f-ck are we doing," Nélisse revealed. "You'll look at it, and you'll understand, but I don't think you've ever seen such a scene in TV before."

Who are Yellowjackets' new cast members?

Reports have already confirmed that Lauren Ambrose will be joining the series as the adult version of Van, Simone Kessell will be playing adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood will be joining the cast as a new character named Walter.

"It's really fun; it's exciting," Christina Ricci recently said of the new cast members. "After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there and it's really been fun. Most of my scenes -- not to spoil anything -- but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

"Honestly, in season 1, every scene that I got I would be like, "Oh fun." Like, I get to work with Juliette Lewis, I get to work with Tawny Cypress, I get to work with Christina Ricci, I get to work with Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins, I get to work with Peter Gadiot," Lynskey said of what excites her the most about Season 2. "Like, everyone was fun. I just loved that everyone was so different. People's approaches are so different and it just was a very, very creatively fulfilling time. So, I just hope that I get to have scenes with all of them again. Well, not Peter because he died. RIP. But everybody else, I just love working with all these people. So, I'm just excited for all of it."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will debut on Showtime at a later date.