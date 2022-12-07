Yellowjackets Releases Season 2 Teaser Announcing Release Date

The first season of Showtime's Yellowjackets became one of the most talked-about TV series of the year, leaving fans to wonder when its follow-up season could premiere, with the network confirming today that Season 2 will premiere both On Demand and streaming on the Showtime app on March 24, 2023. Following its streaming debut, the second season will get its broadcast premiere on the Showtime network on March 26, 2023. While the teaser the network released doesn't offer much information about the narrative, getting any look at the upcoming season will hold fans over until we get a more official look at the series' return.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season 1 stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress are all returning for Season 2. Joining them in the new season are Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Elijah Wood.

Even with how impressive the first season of the series was, star Ricci previously shared that she feels the second season is even better.

"I just think the character's so fun, Misty is so fun," Ricci recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "To see her in different scenarios and explore more deeply her psyche I think is fun. I've seen the first two scripts now for Season 2 and they're f-cking crazy and it's going to be better than Season 1. From reading it, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is going to be insane.' So I'm pretty excited."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Yellowjackets before it premieres on the Showtime app and On Demand on March 24, 2023 and before it premieres on the Showtime network on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.

