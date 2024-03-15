Yellowjackets Season 3 Gets Major Update From Series Creator

One of the most talked-about series of the last few years has been Showtime's Yellowjackets, with the development of Season 3 delayed due to last year's writers' strike, but co-creator Ashley Lyle hinted that the new season will embrace the tone of the debut season while star Samantha Hanratty admitted that there was a "light start date" for the new episodes. Between last year's writers' and actors' strikes and the height of the coronavirus pandemic in years prior, fans have grown accustomed to beloved projects suffering through delays, so even having a light start date for Season 3 of Yellowjackets is promising news for the program.

"We're in the midst of [writing] right now. I don't want to give too much away. I always get in trouble," Lyle revealed to TheWrap. "I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for awhile and they're thriving."

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

With Season 1 seeing the girls struggle more with their survival while Season 2 saw them living in a cabin and protected from the elements, that season's finale showed their cabin burning down, with Lyle's comments potentially teasing more struggles for the characters in Season 3.

Season 3 might have a "a light start date," but Hanratty denied offering that timeline, yet hinted, "We'll see what ends up actually happening. But it should be pretty soon, which I'm very excited about ... I want to get back there so bad. I want to start filming. I want to read these scripts. I want to know what the heck is going to happen. I have so many hopes of what's going to happen, but I have no idea."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!