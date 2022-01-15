Yellowjackets Star Juliette Lewis Teases What’s Next For Natalie Ahead of Finale

Yellowjackets only premiered on Showtime in November, but the new show already has a huge fan base and even got an early Season 2 renewal. The horror/mystery/drama series follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves as they live in the wilderness for 19 months during the 1990s. Some of the adult versions of the characters are played by stars who rose to fame ’90s, including Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis. The younger version of Lewis’ character, Natalie, is played by Sophie Thatcher, who just made her Star Wars debut on The Book of Boba Fett this week. During a recent interview with Vogue, Lewis teased what’s next for Natalie ahead of the finale, which hits Showtime tomorrow.

“There’s a huge opening that busts through a whole other doorway of mystery in the present day. That’s gonna be kind of a holy-f*ck thing,” Lewis teased. “And it has everything to do with Natalie at the end. Two things are very, for lack of a better phrase, holy-sh*t moments. Because even for me, when I filmed this one particular scene… I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and you’re always so excited when it’s like, ‘Oh, I’ve never done that on camera before.’ Super tragic… so it’ll follow along those lines. But yeah, I can’t say anything! I’m the worst secret keeper. We introduce some new elements at the end, elements we didn’t see coming. The big ploy or trick with the Natalie character is you think she’s one thing the whole time, which I’ve been labeling toxic strength because it’s this shield of armor that’s come out of survival from trauma or hardship. She sort of devolves into patheticness, but she will rise again, I think, in the second season. We’ll see. There’s more to be known, but she’s the ultimate survivalist.”

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays young Taissa on the series, and she revealed that there’s a five-season plan for Yellowjackets.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” Savoy shared. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

The season finale of Yellowjackets drops on Showtime on January 16th.