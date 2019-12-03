Zombieland: Double Tap Home Video Details Released

After 10 years of waiting, Zombieland fans were finally given a follow-up adventure with Zombieland: Double Tap, which will be landing on Digital HD on December 24th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21, 2020. As if the film landing on home video isn’t exciting enough, the various releases will include a number of special features about the making of the film and the experience of bringing stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin back for a reunion with director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Learn more about the special features below.

Set one decade after the events of the first film, Zombieland: Double Tap finds Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Wichita (Emma Stone) working together as a well-oiled, zombie-killing machine with a new home in the now-vacant White House. These four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Special features include:

Extended Bloopers & Outtakes

Alternate & Extended Scenes “The Beast is Gone”: Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee. “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person. “Would of Never Met”: Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie apocalypse. “In Bed”: Tallahassee’s still got it! “Breakfast at Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation. “Car Ride”: Road trips were made for family bonding. “Melting Gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend. “There’s a Party Tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of hippies. “Alternate Proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.

“The Doppelgangers”: From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.

“The Rides of Zombieland”: From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.

“Rules of Making a Zombie Film”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!

“Making Babylon”: Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.

“New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.

“Single Take Doppelganger Fight”: Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

“Zombieland Ad Council”

You can grab your copy of Zombieland: Double Tap on Digital HD on December 24th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21, 2020.

