Adam Sandler Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Adam Sandler has decided to postpone his March tour dates in light of rising fears about the global COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic. The comedian apologized to fans, offered refunds, but promised that tickets will still be honored at a later date if they are not returned for a refund. Coming off a career-redefining year that saw him universally celebrated for Uncut Gems, Sandler was apparently looking forward to getting back on the road for a standup tour, but the timing has been...well, not ideal. This month has seen a long line of cancellations for events ranging from comic book and pop culture conventions to the remainder of the NBA season (which is technically suspended, not cancelled).

The comedian, musician, and actor said that he encouraged fans to hang on to their tickets, as new dates will be announced as soon as possible. For those who want a refund, they can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

"Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates," Sandler shared on social media. "Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon."

The spread of COVID-19 has been designated as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks being the first A-list celebrity known to be diagnosed with it. Given his stature, fans have been predictably stunned and worried.

Earlier tonight, the National Basketball Association announced that it would suspend the season after a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with the virus, while the NCAA has decided to finish March Madness with nobody in the stands to avoid the spread of the virus among crowds. US President Donald Trump tonight announced sweeping travel bans, and so far a number of large gatherings, including Emerald City Comic Con, South By Southwest, ACE Comic Con, and Coachella have all been cancelled or postponed.

In addition, movie premieres and release dates are being juggled to accommodate theaters that are emptier than usual due to people trying to maintain some social distance from those who might be infected with the virus. In some markets, including the hugely lucrative Chinese market, theaters are basically empty.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.