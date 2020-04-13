Burger King Offering Free Whoppers To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus Pandemic has transformed societies all over the world with break-neck speed, and suddenly fast food restaurant chains have once again become a treasured commodity. McDonalds, Taco Bell, Wendy's and others have all reached out to consumers with big giveaway promotions or new procedures better fitting the new quarantine life we're living - and now Burger King is also getting in on the charity drive. The fast food retailer has announced that it wants to motivate and reward students who are continuing to study during school closures, by offering a educational challenges that, answered correctly, can win students free Whopper sandwiches!

It's a nice measure, one that highlights the self-generated efforts of students all over the world, who have seen the rest of their school year (including important exams, or graduation ceremonies) wiped out by the Coronavirus Pademic. Burger King was also one of the first to jump on the new reality of things on the advertising front, launching a new ad campaign aimed at selling the restaurant's quick conversion to a takeout and delivery format - one of the first big chains out of the gate on that front. Hopefully, those with plenty of knowledge but little in funds will enjoy the benefit of a good Whopper (or two).

You can get the full rules and terms for the Burger King Whopper giveaway, below (via Burger King's Official Website)

1- To participate in the Promotion users must have a BK® App account or download the BK® App and register for an account. Promotion available only for registered BK® App guests 18+, and guests between the ages of 13-18 with parental consent. Participation only valid in the United States, excluding Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

2- Starting on April 13, 2020, BKC will post a daily question on its social media accounts and in the BK® App. Users that log into the BK® App and correctly answer the question will receive a free WHOPPER® with purchase coupon (the “Coupon”) via the BK® App within 24 hours.

3-The Promotion will begin on April 13, 2020 and continue through April 20, 2020 or when 150,000 Coupons have been awarded, whichever occurs first.

4- Coupon is valid at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants on the BK® App and will expire on April 21, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST. Coupon may not be combined with any other coupon, discount or offer. Not valid in AK & HI. Not available on delivery orders. Limit one coupon per person per day.

5- BKC is not responsible for computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures or delays in computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature.

6- By participating in this Promotion you agree to hold harmless BKC its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, franchisees, agents, and the officers, directors and employees of each of them from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use of any Coupon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.