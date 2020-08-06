Celebrities Post Hilarious 2020 Challenge "Year So Far" Photo Memes, Inspired By Reese Witherspoon

By Kofi Outlaw

Reese Witherspoon: Oscar-winning actress, power producer, part-time musician, business mogul - and now we can add "Meme Genius" to that list. Like so many celebrities and normal people alike, Witherspoon has apparently been feeling the grind of the year 2020, and wanted a way to express those feelings in a way that social media could truly feel. Well, Witherspoon found a way: creating a collage of her own headshots from various film roles, posted in succession as metaphors for each month on the emotional roller-coaster that is 2020.

Reese Witherspoon's "Year So Far" #2020Challenge meme has struck such a chord that other famous stars like Michelle Pfieffer, Charlize Theron (and many others) are now joining in with their own "Year So Far" 2020 memes! Check those out below!

Reese Witherspoon's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

Yup. #2020challenge

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Witherspoon truly is a national treasure. 

Charlize Theron's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

@reesewitherspoon I feel you on #2020 girl...

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

Charlize Theron is known for radically morphing her appearance for film roles, so she is perfect for this meme challenge. 

Michelle Pfeiffer's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

My year so far. Thanks for the inspiration @naomiwatts 😂

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on

Pfeiffer has a long list of iconic film roles to draw from, and here she employs them perfectly. 

Naomi Watts 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

2020 so far... 🤯 Inspired by @reesewitherspoon and @mindykaling

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

Naomi Watts has brought a lot of drama to her roles - and to this meme. 

Mindy Kaling 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

Mindy Kaling is a comedic beast - as you can clearly see above. 

Sarah Paulson's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

My 2020. #2020Challenge  @ReeseWitherspoon @KerryWashington @MindyKaling

A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on

Sarah Paulson already knows a thing or two about living through an American Horror Story like 2020... 

Kerry Washington's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

@reesewitherspoon @mindykaling...SAME

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Be honest: How often have you called on Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope to help save 2020? 

Ana Faris 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

This pretty much sums it up. #2020Challenge

A post shared by mom_cbs (@mom_cbs) on

Now official show platforms are getting in on the fun - like CBS' Moms

Sofia Vergara's 2020 Year So Far...

View this post on Instagram

Ayyy I don’t even want to know what October will look like 😳 @reesewitherspoon #2020Challenge

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofia Vergara, proving why she's long reigned as one of the queens of American TV comedy. 

It's Always Sunny In 2020

View this post on Instagram

Witherspoon has really started something, and the gang at It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia want in on it. We are all Rickety Cricket right now... 

