Celebrities Post Hilarious 2020 Challenge "Year So Far" Photo Memes, Inspired By Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon: Oscar-winning actress, power producer, part-time musician, business mogul - and now we can add "Meme Genius" to that list. Like so many celebrities and normal people alike, Witherspoon has apparently been feeling the grind of the year 2020, and wanted a way to express those feelings in a way that social media could truly feel. Well, Witherspoon found a way: creating a collage of her own headshots from various film roles, posted in succession as metaphors for each month on the emotional roller-coaster that is 2020.

Reese Witherspoon's "Year So Far" #2020Challenge meme has struck such a chord that other famous stars like Michelle Pfieffer, Charlize Theron (and many others) are now joining in with their own "Year So Far" 2020 memes! Check those out below!