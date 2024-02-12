Act II - Beyonce Announces New Music During Super Bowl After Verizon Commercial

Super Bowl LVIII took place on Sunday with a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but the surprises and action weren't just happening on the field. There were plenty of movie trailers and commercials to keep fans on their toes Sunday night but one commercial — and an announcement — may have been the biggest surprise of them all. Music icon Beyonce made an appearance in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl and in the ad teased "drop the new music". It left fans wondering when they'd be getting an announcement and now, that wait is over. On Instagram, Beyonce shared a reel confirming her next album, Act II, is coming March 29th.

The announcement seems to confirm a rumor that Act II will be a country album — or at least have country themes and style on some of the tracks as the video announcement featured a medley of country songs as though they were being played on the radio. A look at her website also teases two tracks — "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages". Fans subscribed to the Tidal music platform could access both tracks right away. Both tracks were also available on her YouTube channel under "Releases".

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Beyonce since the release of her 2022 Renaissance album. The artist has long said that Renaissance was just Part I, as the album was the first of a "three-act project" from Beyonce.

