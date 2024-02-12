Super Bowl 2024: Alicia Keys' Halftime Show Cape Draws Comparisons to Spawn

Super Bowl LVIII kicked off on Sunday night, and it definitely left viewers with a lot to talk about. From the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, to a wide array of star-studded commercials, several elements of the game have already gone viral. The Super Bowl's halftime show was certainly no exception, with Usher headlining an epic medley of music with a number of guest stars. That included Alicia Keys, who joined Usher in a performance of "My Boo" — and whose wardrobe had the Internet talking. Keys opened her portion of the halftime show performance at a piano with a massive red cape, before it disappeared. The cape caught quite a lot of attention, and for Image Comics fans in particular, it drew a lot of comparisons to the beloved antihero Spawn.

Who Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Last fall, it was announced that Usher will have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The "Yeah!" singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Keep scrolling to check out the reactions to Alicia Keys' Spawn-like Super Bowl cape, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

