Alcoholic Mountain Dew Announced

Mountain Dew fans can look forward to HARD MTN DEW releasing in the United States next year. Pepsi is teaming with The Boston Beer Company on an alcoholic beverage that brings the beloved soft drink into that arena. Now, before anyone gets too excited, you will only be able to buy HARD MTN DEW if you’re an adult of drinking age. The cans are 5% alcohol by volume and have that signature taste that fans love so much. It makes sense that Mountain Dew would branch out like this. The brand is one of the soft drink staples that has actually managed some growth as consumers' tastes have changed over the last decade. A lot of people have opted for more health-conscious refreshments, but the die-hards still line up to see whatever new Dew that PepsiCo rolls out. The cans come in Classic flavor, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. Each of them contains zero sugar.

Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick said, "We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

"For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans," Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO added in the announcement. "The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."

Will you be trying Hard Mountain Dew? What flavors do you hope they make? Let us know down in the comments!