Twitter's Not Sure What to Think About Red Lobster's New MTN Dew-Flavored Margarita
As announced Tuesday morning, PepsiCo and Reb Lobster have teamed on the DEW Garita, a MTN Dew-flavored margarita available only the restaurant. It wasn't long before the announcement made a splash on the internet, shooting Mountain Dew up to the top of Twitter's list of trending topics. For the most part, tweets are mixed on the new drink — some excited for Dew's first officially-sanctioned cocktail while others questioned its necessity.
The drink is now available at select Red Lobster locations as the restaurant tries navigating a national rollout through the pandemic. The companies said in their initial announcement it's expected most locations will have the new boozy treat by the end of the year.
“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” PepsiCo Global Food service exec Hugh Roth said in a release announcing the beverage. “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”
Keep scrolling to see what Twitter's saying.
Full of Shame
prevnext
The Mountain Dew Margarita from Red Lobster was made specifically for my demographic: full of shame— Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) September 15, 2020
Chili's Who?
prevnext
Me and the boys rerouting from Chili’s after seeing this pic.twitter.com/Rj3I0jdATj— Jacob Ginn (@jginn1704) September 15, 2020
What Plants Crave
prevnext
We're officially there, people. pic.twitter.com/RBne8br9HB— This Scientician (@ThisScientician) September 15, 2020
Has to Be Fake
prevnext
this can not be real https://t.co/hrvwtLliZ6— TUCKER (@JERICHO) September 15, 2020
Looking Up
prevnext
2020 has been tough, but Red Lobster now has a Mountain Dew margarita so things are looking up. https://t.co/xucqpVlhvB— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2020
Turn It Up
prevnext
When you're 4 Dewgaritas deep and Hoobastank comes on the jukebox pic.twitter.com/0ueR1VrBSN— Moribund The Burgermeister (@IAmJRaff) September 15, 2020
Good Morning
0comments
Good morning to the Red Lobster X Mountain Dew DEW GARITA only 💚 https://t.co/rd8BVnqpop— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 15, 2020
*****
Cover photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Imagesprev