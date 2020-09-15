Twitter's Not Sure What to Think About Red Lobster's New MTN Dew-Flavored Margarita

As announced Tuesday morning, PepsiCo and Reb Lobster have teamed on the DEW Garita, a MTN Dew-flavored margarita available only the restaurant. It wasn't long before the announcement made a splash on the internet, shooting Mountain Dew up to the top of Twitter's list of trending topics. For the most part, tweets are mixed on the new drink — some excited for Dew's first officially-sanctioned cocktail while others questioned its necessity.

The drink is now available at select Red Lobster locations as the restaurant tries navigating a national rollout through the pandemic. The companies said in their initial announcement it's expected most locations will have the new boozy treat by the end of the year.

“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” PepsiCo Global Food service exec Hugh Roth said in a release announcing the beverage. “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”

