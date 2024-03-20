Here's Where You're Most Likely to Get Abducted by Aliens

March 20th, believe it or not, is not only the second day of spring, but it's also a major holiday for true believers around the world. Since the early 2000s, the day has also been home to Alien Abduction Day, where UFOlogists celebrate aliens, unidentified flying objects, and all things alien abduction. With the holiday upon us, a new study has been revealed detailing the states where you're most likely to get snatched by alien invaders.

In a new study published by Casino.ca, it was revealed Vermont has the highest UFO sighting rate per capita, meaning it stands to reason the state is where your best chances of being abducted lie. Washington and Montana follow suit, while Alaska and Maine round out the top five.

Conversely, if you're hoping to avoid an alien abduction—which, hopefully, most of you are—you may want to visit Texas, which has the latest rating when it comes to UFO sightings per capita. The study uses data obtained by the National UFO Reporting Center, data which also lists Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Maryland with lower UFO sightings per capita.

Little is known about the actual invention of Alien Abduction Day, but with UFO fever at an all-time high, major brands are even getting in on the fun. Case in point, earlier this week, Hard MTN DEW hosted a 24/7 livestream where it attempted to convince aliens to abduct a stockpile of the alcoholic soda.

"We've captured the hearts and minds of HARD DEW Nation here on Earth, so it's only fitting we continue the wildly passionate fandom by setting our sights to the skies," Hard MTN DEW brand director Erica Taylor said in a press release. "Our fans will agree, the HARD MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Mix Pack is out of this world delicious, so to celebrate its now year-round availability, we wanted to launch in a big way – and there's nothing bigger than reintroducing it through an intergalactic exchange."

