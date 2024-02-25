National Archives Launches Public UFO Database

The official website of the National Archives now plays host to several UFO pictures and videos.

Weeks after a new bill passed requiring the National Archives to collect and keep a record of UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) sightings, the organization has launched a website database for public to view. As a part of the Archives' new "Records Related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs)" web page, the National Archives has started to catalog UAP/UFO photos, videos, and other assorted documents.

As of now, the site itself has a few dozen documents hosted on it. The page was created as a result of Congress' passage of the 2024 Defense Authorization Act. After the bill's passage, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) heralded it as a big win for UAP transparency.

"This is a major, major win for government transparency on U.A.P.s, and it gives us a strong foundation for more action in the future," Schumer said (via the New York Times) at the time.

Schumer has been one of the many Congresspeople hoping to pass laws to allow the public better access on what the government does with potential UAP/UFO sightings and discoveries.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."

Schumer's statement continued, "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena."

Schumer's initial amendment was a bipartisan effort authored by he and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD).

"Our goal is to assure credibility with regard to any investigation or record keeping of materials associated with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs)," added Senator Rounds. "Relevant documents related to this issue should be preserved. Providing a central collection location and reputable review board to maintain the records adds to the credibility of any future investigations."

