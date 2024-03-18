Hard MTN DEW Trying to Get Itself Abducted by Aliens

True believers celebrate Alien Abduction Day every March 20th. It's an annual celebration of all things UFO and extraterrestrial, and the Hard MTN DEW crew is doing its most dramatic marketing campaign yet. As of Monday, the alcoholic riff on the citrus soda has launched a livestream hoping to capture aliens not only landing on the planet, but abducting a stockpile of Baja Blast-flavored Hard MTN DEW as well.

"We've captured the hearts and minds of HARD DEW Nation here on Earth, so it's only fitting we continue the wildly passionate fandom by setting our sights to the skies," Hard MTN DEW brand director Erica Taylor said in a press release. "Our fans will agree, the HARD MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Mix Pack is out of this world delicious, so to celebrate its now year-round availability, we wanted to launch in a big way – and there's nothing bigger than reintroducing it through an intergalactic exchange."

As a part of the promotion, the DEW crew built a launch pad in a remote part of the Arizona desert near the infamous Phoenix Lights UFO sighting in 1997. On the pad are dozens of cases of Hard MTN DEW, reportedly big enough to be seen from outer space.

The livestream, which can be seen above, will be running around the clock through Alien Abduction Day on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hard MTN DEW first introduced its mix pack last summer, which includes three varieties of boozy Baja Blast.

"HARD MTN DEW is once again going where no brand has gone before – which is not easy when you've already married a fan to a can and thrown a spring break rager for the ages at a retirement community," Taylor said at the time. "But we're taking things up a notch to celebrate our most delicious HARD MTN DEW flavors yet by creating the boldest summer job ever: our 'Chief HARD Officer.' We are hopeful this one lucky fan will bring ridiculous passion and expertise to this incredibly ridiculous role."