Pentagon Says It's Found No Evidence of UFO Retrieval Cover-Up

A new report from the Department of Defense says UFOs aren't being hidden by the government.

After months of anticipation, a new report from the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) suggests there's no evidence showing any part of the United States government has covered up the retrieval of crashed UFOs or UAP—unidentified aerial phenomena. Released earlier this month, an exhaustive 63-page fires back at public claims made by David Grusch, a former member of the United States intelligence community.

"AARO found no evidence that any USG investigation, academic-sponsored research,or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology," the report leads with. "All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification. Although not the focusof this report, it is worthwhile to note that all official foreign UAP investigatory efforts to date have reached the same general conclusions as USG investigations."

The report, titled "Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvementwith Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," is the first major government statement on claims it covered up a covert UFO retrieval program. Last summer, Grusch was one of three retired members of the United States Armed Forces to testify before the House Oversight Committee. During the hearing in question, Grusch alleged he was made aware of a program that not only recovered crashed UFOs, but alien crafts with "non-human biologics" inside.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

The report also comes from mounting pressure from both sides of Congress for more transparency regarding tracking of UAP sightings. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is one of those that's be pursuing more processes to log UFO sightings.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."

Schumer's statement continued, "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena."

