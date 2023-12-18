Congress Orders National Archives to Collect UFO Documents With New Bill

Days after it was reported Congress was practically removing any UAP-adjacent language from the annual defense funding bill, those on Capitol Hill have agreed to lump some UAP-related verbiage into the legislation. The measure instructs the National Archives to collect any government documents related to "unidentified anomalous phenomena, technologies of unknown origin and nonhuman intelligence."

Those documents must then be made public within 25 years of their creation unless the president decides they must be kept secret due to national security concerns. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the passage of the bill is major winner for those seeking more transparency regarding UAP, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.

"This is a major, major win for government transparency on U.A.P.s, and it gives us a strong foundation for more action in the future," Schumer said (via the New York Times).

Lawmakers have ramped up transparency efforts over the course of this year, particularly after a former member of the United States Intelligence Community came forward alleging the government was in possession of "non-human biologics." The intelligence officer, David Grusch, recently said he'll soon come forward with more "firsthand" knowledge.

"I will be discussing what I actually do know firsthand. I just could not overtly discuss that at the time, including at the (congressional) hearing because the Pentagon and the IC were sitting on some of my prepublication paperwork at the time," Grusch said in a new interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas.

Grusch was one of the three former members of the United States Armed Forces that testified before Congress this summer regarding the complaint. Grusch reiterated during the hearing it's his understanding that the government has possession of what amounts to being alien bodies.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

