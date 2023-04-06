Viral Video Shows Purported Alien Lying in Bolivian Street

Hours after some Bolivian residents say they managed to capture video of a UFO landing, local residents say an alien body was discovered in a city gutter in the village of Huarina. According to a report from Indy100, villagers allegedly noticed a UFO touching down before seeing "goblin"-like beings running around in the street earlier this month. After that sighting, those in Huarina saw a peculiar object laying in the street.

In the video, something that's either a shriveled alien body or a deflated balloon can be seen laying on the street completely still. "They were miniature beings, like those little people who appear to children," local resident Rita Marquez said to reporters. See the video yourself below.

Are aliens real?

That's the million dollar question as of now. No government officials have ever confirmed the existence of ext life. That said, some officials have been curious about the age-old question—officials including former president Bill Clinton.

"The truth is, we've never proved one, but there are things flying around up there that we haven't fully identified yet," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2021. That's when he quickly pivoted and told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to think of the vastness of the cosmos.

"Keep in mind there are billions of galaxies in an ever-expanding universe," Clinton added. "I mean, you can't even get your mind around the sheer number of things that are out there. No one knows, but I think the probability is that there is something you would call life somewhere else."

Does the US have UFOs?

Within the past few years alone, members of the United States government have been increasingly candid regarding the existence of UFOs. In fact, a new UFO commission was formed earlier this year to further the research of what the government calls UAP, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The latest group comes months after Pentagon officials formed the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, founded last summer to analyze hundreds of reported UFO sightings. Earlier this year, that office released its annual report, saying it's looked through 510 sightings, an increase of 366 from the inaugural report last year. Out of those 366 new sightings, 163 were determined to be balloons, 26 were attributed as drones, and an additional six were listed as "atmospheric clutter." The remaining 171 cases weren't determined to be any of the above items and were lumped into a "requires further analysis" category.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.