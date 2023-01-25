United States' Latest UFO Footage Comes From Active Battle Zone

A new UFO snapshot has started to go viral online because of its interesting time of its capture. In 2016, forces with the Iraqi Government launched a campaign to remove ISIL fighters from the city of Mosul. It was during this time the United States military reportedly captured footage of an orb flying above the city. Tuesday, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released a still from the clip in question.

"US military filmed UFO from an active conflict zone – officially designated by the US government and intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and currently part of the active UAP investigations under the US DoD," Corbell said in his first tweet.

MOSUL ORB : US military filmed UFO from an active conflict zone – officially designated by the US government and intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and currently part of the active UAP investigations under the US DoD.



Corbell and journalist George Knapp launched a new podcast titled Weaponized on Tuesday, taking a deep-dive in discussions on the increasingly serious topic. "This is in the UFO category within our intelligence community. This is an example of one of the UFOs that our military and intelligence community is looking at. It's just one of many images," Corbell said on the podcast.

The image, which has yet to be confirmed as authentic by the United States Department of Defense, comes just weeks after the intelligence community filed its annual UFO/UAP report with lawmakers. As a part of that report, the DoD ruled that 171 of its 366 sightings required more investigation as officials were unable to confirm the identity of the crafts.

"Analyzing and understanding the potential threats posed by UAP is an ongoing collaborative effort involving many departments and agencies, and the Department thanks the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for leading a collaborative effort to produce this report, as well as the other contributing departments and agencies," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder offered in a statement shortly after the report's release.

He added, "The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of U.S. operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount. We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one."