Emmys Producer Explains Why Friends Cast Wasn't There for Matthew Perry Tribute

Emmys producers say it was likely just too soon for the cast of Friends to come together to honor Perry.

Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony was one full of reunions for beloved television show casts – including Grey's Anatomy, Cheers, and Martin whose casts came together as presenters during the evening – as well as a touching In Memoriam as Hollywood came together to celebrate the best in television from the previous year, but there was one reunion that viewers felt was notably absent. While the In Memoriam presentation paid tribute to late Friends star Matthew Perry, his castmates did not appear and now, executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins are explaining why. According to the producers, a Friends reunion to pay tribute to Perry was considered, but ultimately considered to be too soon.

"It's still very fresh for them," Rouzan-Clay said (via TVLine).

"We had talked about it early on," Collins added. "But I can imagine, from their side, they're mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."

The Emmys did pay tribute to Perry during the In Memoriam segment, which featured musicians Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty transitioning into a somber, slow cover of Friends theme song "I'll be There for You" at the end of the segment, which closed with Perry's name being the last included. Others featured in the segment were the late Andre Braugher, Angela Lansbury, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Suzanne Somers, Paul Reubens, and more.

Perry died in October at the age of 54. His death was later revealed to have been caused by "the acute effects of ketamine" with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). His death was ruled accidental.

In addition to his beloved role as Chandler on Friends, which saw him nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy in 2002, Perry was nominated for Emmys four additional times, including for his work as a guest star on The West Wing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the Friends cast wrote in a statement on the day of Perry's passing. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

